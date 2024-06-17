James Watt to launch influencer marketing venture after BrewDog exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Watt to launch influencer marketing venture after BrewDog exit

By Press Association
BrewDog founder James Watt said the economics of using influencers have ‘massively changed’ for businesses (BrewDog/PA)
BrewDog founder James Watt is launching a new influencer market venture, a month after stepping down as chief executive of the craft beer giant.

On Monday, Mr Watt announced plans for Social Tip, a new app platform which he said is designed to allow normal consumers to become influencers.

The business will allow Britons who post on social media about brands they like, which are signed up to Social Tip, to be rewarded with money based on the level of engagements.

Mr Watt said the economics of using influencers have “massively changed” for businesses, suggesting that they could gain more value from rewarding ordinary people who use, and have paid for, their products.

“On a macro level, a lot of major influencers aren’t offering the return to businesses now that they were a few years ago,” he said.

“What people engage with is changing and people are looking for something more authentic.

“We don’t think there is anything more authentic than customers who actually use and cheerlead your products spreading that.

“Yes, they have smaller individual followings, but there is more benefit to having hundreds of those than spending the same amount on one big name.”

The entrepreneur, who has remained an adviser and non-executive director at BrewDog, told the PA news agency he spoke to his girlfriend Georgia Toffolo, a former Made in Chelsea star and influencer, during his development of the new business.

He said BrewDog largely “grew on word of mouth” and believes Social Tip will allow companies to grow their audience in a similar way.

Mr Watt added: “The businesses we are speaking to are really excited about the prospect of this.

“We will be marketing ourselves from day one, so people see the opportunity to make money from their posts, but companies will also be wanting their customers to be aware of this, aware of the opportunity to share their experience while profiting from it.”

The company said it has already partnered with dozens of brands, including Huel, PureGym and Dash water.

Mr Watt will run the company alongside Thomas Matecki, former chief technology officer of fintech firm Zilch, and Georgia Lee, former managing director of food delivery firm Supper.

Social Tip will officially be launched and become available for download in the summer.

Mr Watt, who stepped away from the helm of BrewDog after 17 years, has also invested in “15 to 20” start-up businesses, including leading a £500,000 funding round for soft drink firm Living Things last week.