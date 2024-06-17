European investors in better spirits after political uncertainty fuelled losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European investors in better spirits after political uncertainty fuelled losses

By Press Association
Europe’s top stocks saw modest gains on Monday after a bruising week (Tim Goode/PA)
Europe’s top stocks saw modest gains on Monday after a bruising week (Tim Goode/PA)

Europe’s top stocks saw modest gains on Monday after a bruising week which has seen London overtake Paris as home to the continent’s biggest stock market.

London’s FTSE 100 recovered some of its losses from during the day but just about closed in the red, down 4.71 points, or 0.06%, to 8,142.15.

It was a much more positive session for France’s Cac 40 which lost more than 6% of its value last week, as financial markets reacted to heightened political uncertainty in the country.

On Monday the index, which counts the likes of BNP Paribas, LVMH and L’Oreal among its constituents, was 0.91%% higher.

Nevertheless, stocks in the UK are now collectively worth more than in France, according to data compiled by Bloomberg which showed the impact of a tough week for the country’s stock market.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said that London’s “newly-regained crown lost a little of its lustre” during Monday afternoon.

“But the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 was still showing signs of the life that has helped the UK take back the title of Europe’s biggest stock market,” she said.

Over in the US, it was a slow start to trading with the S&P 500 up 0.1% and Dow Jones more or less flat by the time European markets closed.

The pound was down about 0.1% against the US dollar at 1.268, and down 0.2% against the euro at 1.183.

The price of Brent crude oil moved 0.8% higher to about 83 US dollars per barrel.

In company news, shares in Mind Gym tumbled to an all-time low after revealing that a challenging year had seen it swing to a pre-tax loss of £12 million.

The behavioural science-led company said it had been “unable to escape the headwinds that have been felt widely across HR services”, with companies reducing spending or allocating budgets elsewhere.

The update sent shares in Mind Gym to a record low price, closing 22.1% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Beazley, up 19p to 673.5p, B&M European, up 11.5p to 474.5p, Hargreaves Lansdown, up 22.5p to 1,073.5p, Entain, up 13.2p to 669.2p, and Intermediate Capital, up 42p to 2,234p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were ConvaTec, down 9.6p to 244.2p, Melrose Industries, down 22.6p to 578p, Severn Trent, down 89p to 2,385p, Ocado, down 9.8p to 347.5p, and United Utilities, down 25p to 1,011.5p.