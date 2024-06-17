Number of contactless cards across the UK tops 150 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Number of contactless cards across the UK tops 150 million

By Press Association
The number of contactless cards in the UK has topped a milestone of 150 million, according to UK Finance (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The number of contactless cards in the UK has topped a milestone of 150 million, according to a banking and finance industry body.

UK Finance’s card spending data for March 2024, released on Tuesday, shows the number of contactless cards in issue has reached 150,172,000.

More than £25 billion was spent by people using contactless in March alone.

The figures are part of UK Finance’s spending data of transactions across debit and credit cards.

The latest figures means that contactless cards now make up 93% of the cards in issue in the UK.

Janine Randolph, head of data management at UK Finance, said: “Contactless cards continue to be a very popular way of consumer spending, whether that’s using a physical card or through a mobile phone.”

Rises in the contactless spending limit over the years and increasing numbers of places that accept contactless payments have made contactless an increasingly convenient option for some shoppers, when they might have previously used coins and banknotes.

Contactless payments accounted for 76% of debit card transactions and 63% of all credit card transactions made during March.

Some 1.59 billion contactless card transactions were recorded by UK Finance in March, 5.9% more than in March 2023.

Within this total, the number of contactless debit card transactions (1.36 billion) was 5.3% higher than in March 2023.

The number of contactless credit card transactions, at 225 million, was 9.3% higher than in March 2023.

The total value of contactless transactions was £25.1 billion in March, a 10.2% increase compared with March 2023.

Total spending across all cards, including contactless, online and chip and pin was £75.8 billion – and there was a total of 2.2 billion debit and credit card transactions made in the month.