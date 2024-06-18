HSBC breached money laundering rules in Switzerland, watchdog says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

HSBC breached money laundering rules in Switzerland, watchdog says

By Press Association
HSBC breached money laundering rules in Switzerland, watchdog says (Matt Crossick/PA)
HSBC breached money laundering rules in Switzerland, watchdog says (Matt Crossick/PA)

HSBC’s Swiss private bank failed to conduct proper checks on 300 million US dollars (£236 million) worth of funds sent between Lebanon and Switzerland during a period of 13 years, a banking regulator has said.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said the global bank “seriously violated” money laundering rules over its relationship with two politically exposed customers.

It has blocked the division from taking on any high-risk customers until it undertakes a thorough review.

HSBC failed to adequately check the origins, purpose or background of assets involved with two high-risk business relationships, FINMA said.

It also insufficiently checked and documented 300 million US dollars (£236 million) worth of high-risk transactions carried out between 2002 and 2015.

These funds, which originated from a government institution, were sent from Lebanon to Switzerland and back to other accounts in Lebanon.

The watchdog did not name the individuals involved in the suspected money laundering.

FINMA said HSBC’s handling of the activity made it “impossible to establish the legitimate nature” of the transactions and “failed to recognise the indications of money laundering” they presented.

It happened through its Swiss private bank which deals with higher-net worth customers.

Politically exposed persons, or PEPs, refer to people who hold public office, or their families, and are subject to extra due diligence by financial firms.

FINMA said the Swiss private bank will not be allowed to enter into any new business relationships with PEPs until it has completed a review of all its current high-risk and politically-exposed clients.

HSBC said the matters raised by FINMA were “historic”, adding: “HSBC takes its anti-money laundering obligations very seriously including complying with all laws and regulations in every market we operate in.”

The bank said it was planning to appeal the decision and so would not be commenting further.