Waspi women warned about websites saying they can claim compensation

Women affected by state pension increases are being warned to watch out for websites claiming they can help them access compensation.

Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaigners warned of a “deeply concerning” spike in claim forms appearing online, purporting to help people get compensation.

Waspi chairwoman Angela Madden said any announcement about compensation would come directly from the UK Government.

She said: “Anybody who has given their personal data to a potentially fraudulent website should contact Action Fraud.”

In a report published in March, before the July General Election was called, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) asked Parliament to identify how to provide an appropriate remedy for those who have suffered injustice because of maladministration on the part of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The ombudsman’s report suggested that compensation at level four, ranging between £1,000 and £2,950, could be appropriate for each of those affected.