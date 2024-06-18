London’s FTSE 100 makes gains as European markets rebound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

London’s FTSE 100 makes gains as European markets rebound

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 ticked up on Tuesday (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
The FTSE 100 ticked up on Tuesday (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

The FTSE 100 ticked up on Tuesday after overtaking France’s top index as Europe’s biggest stock market earlier this week.

The blue-chip index rose 49 points to 8,191 on Tuesday, a 0.6% rise, with Hargreaves Lansdown, SSE and Whitbread among the biggest risers.

Tuesday’s gains came ahead of official figures on consumer price inflation (CPI) tomorrow morning, which is expected to fall back to the Government’s target of 2%.

However, experts do not predict it will be enough to persuade Bank of England policymakers to cut the base interest rate from 5.25% on Thursday.

“Tomorrow could be a significant day for the UK market as we’ve got May’s inflation figures due,” said Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell.

“The consensus is 2% which would put the cost of living bang on target for the Bank of England, thus strengthening the argument to cut rates. But the big unknown is when the Bank will cut.

“Thursday’s meeting might be too soon and markets certainly don’t expect it to budge.”

The FTSE overtook France’s CAC 40 on Monday as Europe’s biggest index after political divisions resulted in billions of euros being wiped off Paris’s top index in a matter of days.

The CAC 40 rebounded today to finish 0.73% up, while elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Dax moved upwards 0.31%.

Stateside, the S&P 500 was up 0.14% as markets closed in London, while the Dow Jones was 0.04% up.

In company news, Hargreaves Lansdown said it is in talks with a consortium led by private equity firm CVC Capital and Abu Dhabi’s wealth fund over a £5.4 billion takeover approach.

Bosses at the financial services firm have told investors they would “be willing to recommend” such a deal if the suitors lay down a firm offer.

Shares in Hargreaves Lansdown rose 4.9% on the news.

Hotel and pub firm Whitbread has said trading improved across its UK Premier Inn hotels in recent weeks, pushing shares up 1.8%.

Nevertheless, the London-listed firm said demand was “slightly softer” during the weekend in some areas, such as London, which had performed particularly well last year.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil was 0.85% up to 82.24 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Hargreaves Lansdown, up 56.5p to 1130p, RS Group, up 26p to 731p, SSE, up 61p to 1800p, Bunzl, up 100p to 2998p, and St James’s Place, up 15.5p to 545.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, down 2.65p to 117.85p, Ashtead, down 110p to 5400p, Persimmon, down 17.5p to 1404.5p, Barratt Developments, down 5.8p to 481.9p, and Taylor Wimpey, down 1.25p to 147.4p.