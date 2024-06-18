57% of parents with young children ‘rely on grandparents for childcare support’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

57% of parents with young children ‘rely on grandparents for childcare support’

By Press Association
More than half of parents with children aged under 13 rely on childcare support from at least one grandparent, according to Zoopla (Dominic Lipinski/PA)


More than half (57%) of parents with children aged under 13 rely on childcare support from at least one grandparent, a survey has found.

This rises to more than seven in 10 (72%) of those living within 30 minutes of their child’s nearest grandparent, according to the research for property website Zoopla.

The survey, among 2,000 parents with children under the age of 13, found half (50%) live fewer than five miles from their child’s nearest grandparent and seven in 10 (68%) live within a 30-minute journey.

More than half (52%) of parents who receive childcare support from grandparents agreed they feel “trapped” regarding where they live.

But more than a third (36%) of parents who have grandparent support said they could not afford to be without it.

More than two fifths (44%) of parents feeling trapped said they would like to move to a bigger home, but house prices are not affordable in their area.

Some said that they would like to move to a different area but cannot, and some also said they would like to buy a home but needed to rent to be near to grandparents.

Nearly two fifths (19%) of parents said that, since having children, they had moved closer to grandparents, while 11% are currently planning to move.

Parents questioned said that, on average, about seven miles away was the ideal distance to live from a grandparent.

Daniel Copley, consumer expert at Zoopla, suggested that parents should have “open and honest conversations with grandparents about the support they are prepared to offer, and how far they would be willing to travel”.

He added that some grandparents may be amenable to moving, adding: “Many may be looking to move to a smaller home, or free up some of the equity in their home to fund their retirement, and moving to a more affordable location may work for them as well.”

Mortar Research carried out the survey in June, among more than 2,000 parents with children under the age of 13 across the UK.

People can visit www.childcarechoices.gov.uk to find out about the support that they could receive with childcare.