No change in pay for many workers since start of cost of living crisis – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

No change in pay for many workers since start of cost of living crisis – report

By Press Association
Almost one in five workers have had no change in their pay since the start of the cost of living crisis in 2021, new research suggests (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Almost one in five workers have had no change in their pay since the start of the cost of living crisis in 2021, new research suggests (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Almost one in five workers have had no change in their pay since the start of the cost of living crisis in 2021, new research suggests.

Jobs site Indeed said its survey of 2,000 people also found that more than two in five revealed they were struggling to make ends meet.

Half of respondents said bringing costs down should be a top priority for the next government, while two in five said the elected party should bring wages in line with the cost of living.

One in five of those polled said their salary had not changed since the start of the cost of living crisis in 2021, while almost one in seven said their pay had fallen.

Those who have had a pay rise have seen a mean increase of 3% which Indeed said “significantly lags” peak inflation rates of double figures.

While falling inflation has been cited as a sign that the economy is “turning a corner”,  three in five of those surveyed said they don’t feel any better off.

Jack Kennedy, senior economist at Indeed said:  “After grappling with the cost of living crisis for over two years, it’s no surprise that wages are front of mind for voters.

“There’s a clear call from the British people for the elected government to further ease financial pressures, and we’d expect this to remain front of mind for the public long after the winning party is decided.”