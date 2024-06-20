Two people arrested on suspicion of running illegal £1bn crypto exchange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Two people arrested on suspicion of running illegal £1bn crypto exchange

By Press Association
The Financial Conduct Authority said investigations were ongoing (FCA/PA)
The Financial Conduct Authority said investigations were ongoing (FCA/PA)

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of running an illegal crypto exchange which traded more than £1 billion-worth of cryptocurrency.

Two people, aged 38 and 44, had their London offices searched by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), while the Metropolitan Police seized several digital devices during searches of two residential properties in the capital.

Both suspects were interviewed under caution by the FCA and released on bail. The authority’s investigation into the case is ongoing.

More than £1 billion of unregistered crypto assets are believed to have been bought and sold through the business, the regulator said.

Therese Chambers, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “The FCA has an important role to play in keeping dirty money out of the UK financial system.

“These arrests show we will do everything in our power to stop crypto firms from operating illegally in the UK.”

It comes after a global crackdown on crypto companies of late, following the collapse of several industry giants which led to millions of people losing money they had invested in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum.

The most high profile was the implosion of FTX, the crypto exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried, which saw the mogul sentenced to 25 years in prison in the US for defrauding customers and investors.

Meanwhile, Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, the founder of crypto exchange Binance, was sentenced to four months in prison in April for allowing criminals to launder money on his platform.

Mr Zhao resigned from Binance in November. He pleaded guilty to breaking US money-laundering laws.

Binance is still operating, and remains the biggest crypto exchange in the world by transaction volumes.

The FCA has a register of so-called authorised crypto companies which are allowed to operate from the UK.

This includes crypto spinoffs set up by financial giants such as Fidelity, Standard Chartered and Japanese investment bank Nomura.

The regulator also forces registered crypto firms to prove they comply with UK money-laundering regulations in order to operate legally.

Crypto crime amounted to more than 24 billion US dollars-worth (£19 billion) of transactions last year, according to intelligence firm Chainalysis.

The list of authorised crypto firms numbers 45.

Meanwhile, a separate FCA list of crypto companies it suspects of operating illegally in the UK has more than 13,000 businesses on it.