Vue cautions over impact of film delays due to Hollywood strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Vue cautions over impact of film delays due to Hollywood strikes

By Press Association
The company said ‘many films’ scheduled for release in full-year 2024 were now due to be released in the 2025 financial year (John Walton/PA)
The company said ‘many films’ scheduled for release in full-year 2024 were now due to be released in the 2025 financial year (John Walton/PA)

Cinema group Vue has warned that admissions for this year and next are set to be dampened by delays to film releases following the Hollywood writer and actor strikes.

The company also revealed that it has completed a financial restructuring, which was catalysed by the reduced supply of films amid the strikes.

Latest Companies House accounts for Vue Entertainment revealed that Europe’s largest independent cinema group saw higher admissions in the financial year to November.

But the company highlighted that SAG-AFTRA writer and actors’ strikes, which took place between July and December, threatened to impact its performance in the current 2024 financial year and the 2025 financial year.

The strikes prevented actors marketing some completed films, delaying the release of titles such Dune: Part Two, which saw its release pushed from 2023 to March this year.

Vue said in its accounts: “Although the impact of the strikes on trading in FY23 was limited to a few titles being delayed from Q4 FY23 into FY24, and even though film production resumed in early 2024, the impact of the strikes will be at their most material in 2024 and into 2025 due to a lower number of completed films being available for theatrical release.”

It added that “many films” scheduled for release in full-year 2024 were now due to be released in the 2025 financial year.

As a result, it projected that admissions across cinemas were due to be at around 80% of levels seen between 2017 and 2019, before the industry was hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vue said the 2024 financial year “started strongly” on the back of releases including Wonka, Wish and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December, but highlighted a weaker release slate in January and February.

Dune: Part Two photo call – London
Members of the cast of Dune: Part Two, which saw its release delayed due to strikes (Yui Mok/PA)

It also cautioned that the final quarter of the year – the three months to the end of November – was “under-populated” with releases but was due to include Joker Folie A Deux.

The company also confirmed that it had completed a financial restructuring on February 20 earlier this year amid pressure from delays to the film release slate.

It said the move had increased its liquidity and borrowing capacity.

The freshly filed accounts revealed that revenues grew by 5% to £274.6 million for the year to November 2023.

It reported improved audience footfall and growing market share after a number of successful releases including Avatar: The Way Of Water, Mario, Barbie and Oppenheimer.

It also grew its pre-tax profits for the year as a result, lifting to £14.3 million for the year from £12.8 million a year earlier.