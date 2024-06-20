FTSE 100 rises as investors see UK interest rate cut in ‘touching distance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 rises as investors see UK interest rate cut in ‘touching distance’

By Press Association
FTSE 100 rises as investors see UK interest rate cut in ‘touching distance’ (John Stillwell/PA)
FTSE 100 rises as investors see UK interest rate cut in ‘touching distance’ (John Stillwell/PA)

The UK’s top share index has moved higher after the Bank of England held interest rates steady but revealed that the decision was a close call for some of its policymakers.

The FTSE 100 closed 67.35 points higher on Thursday, or 0.82%, at 8,272.46.

It was a mixed bag for stocks with miners among those leading the gains, while grocery group Ocado saw about 13% wiped off its share price during the day.

European investors appeared to be in positive spirits following the Bank’s latest meeting, where interest rates were kept at 5.25% for the seventh consecutive month, as analysts had been expecting.

But as is often the case, the devil was in the detail and it was noted that some members of the Monetary Policy Committee viewed the decision as “finely balanced”.

Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, said: “Confidence is growing that the Bank could cut rates either in August or September and that would represent a major turning point in monetary policy and effectively draw a line underneath an era dictated by soaring inflation and rapid rate hikes.

“Investors are looking for a future when inflation is back under control and rates start to ease, and the magic moment looks to be in touching distance.”

It was a positive session for other top European stock markets, with Germany’s Dax rising 0.95% and France’s Cac 40 closing 1.34% higher.

Over in the US, the S&P 500 was up about 0.1% and Dow Jones up 0.2% by the time European markets closed.

It was a weaker session for the pound which edged lower against the US dollar and the euro following the Bank of England’s rate decision.

Sterling slipped about 0.4% to 1.264 US dollars, and was 0.1% lower at 1.1824 euros.

Ocado financials
Grocery group Ocado’s shares tumbled by as much as 18% on Thursday (Ocado/PA)

In company news, shares in Ocado tumbled on the news that Canadian supermarket giant Sobeys has paused the launch of its new warehouse in Vancouver.

The firms had a struck a partnership deal in early 2018 for Ocado to build warehouses, with the Vancouver site originally planned to launch in 2025.

The setback sent Ocado’s shares down by as much as 18% on Thursday afternoon.

It closed 12.1% lower.

Tate & Lyle’s share price also slipped on Thursday after the FTSE 250-listed firm told investors it had agreed to buy food and drink ingredients business CP Kelco in a roughly £1.4 billion deal.

The group said the deal would accelerate its growth and increase its earning margins over the coming years.

But it appeared to be not enough to convince investors and its share price closed 9.1% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, up 6.1p to 125.9p, Fresnillo, up 24p to 565p, Land Securities, up 27p to 636.5p, Antofagasta, up 89p to 2,146p, and WPP, up 22.2p to 758p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 42.5p to 310p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 19p to 1,134p, United Utilities, down 16.6p to 993.4p, easyJet, down 4p to 451.1p, and Croda, down 14p to 4,100p.