Three big brands fail Which? sunscreen tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Three big brands fail Which? sunscreen tests

By Press Association
Asda Protect Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF 30 High, which failed the annual Which? sunscreen testing (Which?/PA)
Asda Protect Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF 30 High, which failed the annual Which? sunscreen testing (Which?/PA)

Three popular sunscreen products have failed an annual safety test by consumer group Which?.

Asda Protect Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30 High, Calypso Press & Protect Sun Lotion SPF30 and Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Face Sunscreen Lotion all failed the watchdog’s tests to assess their SPF and UVA protection.

Calypso Press & Protect Sun Lotion SPF30. (Which?/PA)
Calypso Press & Protect Sun Lotion SPF30. (Which?/PA)

Asda said it did not recognise the results, while Calypso said its product passed EU standards and regulations in independent testing.

Which? said the Calypso’s Press & Protect lotion, costing £8 for 200ml, “barely mustered” two-thirds of its claimed SPF30 in both tests.

Asda’s Protect Moisturising lotion failed both rounds of testing, the watchdog said.

Which? tested face-specific sunscreens for the first time this year, finding that the Bondi Sands SPF50+ product costing £7.99 for 75ml “did not come close” to the claimed SPF and did not reach the minimum required UVA protection.

Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Face Sunscreen Lotion. (Which?/PA)
Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Face Sunscreen Lotion failed the watchdog’s tests (Which?/PA)

However, Lidl’s Cien Sun Spray SPF30, costing £3.29 for 200ml, “triumphed” in the testing and did an “all-round excellent job” of protecting skin.

Lidl's Cien Sun Spray SPF30. (Which?/PA)
Lidl’s Cien Sun Spray SPF30 ‘triumphed’ in testing (Which?/PA)

Another budget brand, Aldi’s Lacura SPF30 Sun Lotion costing just £2.49 for 200ml, also passed the SPF and UVA tests.

Lidl’s Cien Kids Sensitive Sunscreen Spray 50+ (£3.29 for 200ml) also proved to meet its SPF and UVA protection claims.

Natalie Hitchins, Which? head of home products and services, said: “It is incredibly concerning that some big brands failed our tests and did not offer the level of sun protection claimed on the packaging.

“However, it is great to see cheaper top quality sunscreen options available on the high street and in supermarkets at a time when shoppers need affordable options.

“Our results prove that there’s no need to splash out to keep you and your loved ones safe in the sun this summer and that many of the supermarket own-brand products can do a good job.”

An Asda spokesman said: “We recently had our Asda Protect Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF 30 High re-tested by a leading external provider using internationally recognised testing methods. These test results confirmed that this product has a sun protection factor of 31.5, and therefore we do not recognise the test results Which? has published.

“When Which? reviewed this same product in 2022, they awarded it ‘Great Value’ at that time and it passed their SPF test.”

Calypso Sun said: “All products are carefully and independently tested and have passed EU standards and regulations.”

Bondi Sands did not respond to a request for comment.