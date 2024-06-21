Robinsons maker Britvic rejects £3.1 billion takeover offer from Carlsberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robinsons maker Britvic rejects £3.1 billion takeover offer from Carlsberg

By Press Association
Robinsons squash maker Britvic has rejected a takeover offer from Carlsberg (Britvic/PA)
Soft drink maker Britvic has rejected a £3.1 billion takeover move by Danish brewing giant Carlsberg.

The Robinsons squash and J2O maker saw its shares jump by as much as 15% on Friday in response.

The Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire-based company said it received a proposal from Carlsberg for the whole business on June 11.

It said the potential bid valued to the company at 1,250p per share, or £3.1 billion.

But Britvic said it concluded that the approach “significantly undervalues Britvic, and its current and future prospects” and rejected the move days later.

It came a week after it rejected a 1,200p per share approach from Carlsberg.

Britvic told shareholders: “The board remains confident in the current and future prospects of Britvic.

“It recognises its fiduciary duties and will consider any further proposal on its merits.

“There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made for the company, nor as to the terms of any such offer, should one be made.”

Carlsberg issued a separate statement confirming the move to its investors, saying it believes there could be long-term growth opportunities from a deal.

The Danish company said: “Carlsberg believes that the proposal represents a compelling opportunity for Britvic shareholders to realise their investment in full in cash at an attractive valuation.

“Carlsberg believes that the potential transaction would enable it to capture appealing long-term growth opportunities from Britvic’s comprehensive portfolio of leading brands in an attractive segment of the beverage market where Carlsberg already has a strong track record.”

It comes four years after Carlsberg significantly expanded in the UK through its £780 million joint venture deal with Marston’s, creating the Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, which makes brands including Hobgoblin and Pedigree.