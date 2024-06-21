Currys and AO World to shed light on consumer demand for home upgrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Currys and AO World to shed light on consumer demand for home upgrades

By Press Association
Currys and AO World to shed light on consumer demand for home upgrades (Yui Mok/PA)
Currys and AO World to shed light on consumer demand for home upgrades (Yui Mok/PA)

Investors will get a glimpse into whether consumers are loosening their budgets and upgrading their homes when AO World and Currys report on their yearly profits.

The rival electricals and home appliance retailers will be publishing their full-year financial results on Wednesday and Thursday.

Both companies have previously said they have felt the impact of shoppers spending more cautiously because of wider cost-of-living pressures.

However, inflation has dropped sharply in recent months and spending across the retail sector has shown signs of improvement, which investors could be hoping will translate into a stronger sales outlook for the two chains.

Currys, which reports on Thursday, is expected to report a pre-tax profit of at least £115 million in the year ending April 27, slightly lower than the £119 million reported the previous year.

It is also forecasting a 2% dip in total sales compared with the previous year.

A group of analysts at AJ Bell said: “The fact that broadly flat profits should be seen as good news is a sign of how tough trading has been for Currys, where the Nordic business in particular has been under pressure and the cost-of-living crisis has put a squeeze on UK consumers.

“Improving consumer confidence thanks to cooling inflation, solid wage growth, lower energy bills and low unemployment could help Currys if those trends are maintained, even though its target market remains fiercely competitive.”

The company has been focused on improving its loss-making Nordics business, its second largest territory behind the UK and Ireland.

Chief executive Alex Baldock last month said Currys’ sales were growing again with good momentum in the UK and Ireland, and the Nordics “getting back on track”.

An AO delivery van
AO World is expected to report lower sales for the latest financial year (Alamy/PA)

Meanwhile, AO World – an online retailer which sells household appliances like washing machines and fridges, and electricals like TVs and laptops – will unveil its full-year results on Wednesday.

The company undertook a major restructuring as part of efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and return to profit.

The overhaul, which including extensive cost-cutting, appeared to have paid off when it reported a pre-tax profit of £13 million in the six months to September, against losses of £12 million a year earlier.

However, it cautioned that it was expecting sales for the year to be about a tenth lower.

AJ Bell’s investment experts said that AO World’s share price was “nowhere near the high reached during the pandemic and lockdowns of four years ago, when consumers were spending freely and upgrading their homes”.

But, like its competitor Currys, AO World could benefit from improved consumer sentiment boosting spending on bigger-ticket items.

Investors will be looking for any guidance from the company about its sales expectations for the year ahead.