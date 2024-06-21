FTSE 100 loses ground as UK public debt rises to 63-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 loses ground as UK public debt rises to 63-year high

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 slipped on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The FTSE 100 slipped on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The FTSE 100 slipped on Friday after official figures showed UK state debt rose to levels not witnessed for more than 60 years in May.

The blue-chip index fell 35 points to 8,238 on Friday, a 0.4% fall.

Earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that public sector net debt as a proportion of UK GDP (gross domestic product) rose to 99.8% for the month.

Separate data showed the UK’s private sector grew at its slowest rate for seven months in June, as goods and services inflation remained stubbornly high and firms put spending decisions on hold until after the General Election.

It comes after the Bank of England voted to keep rates held at 5.25% until at least August on Thursday, in a move which was criticised by some segments of the corporate world as stifling growth.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “The last time net debt represented the same proportion of GDP revealed today was when the Beatles had yet to enjoy a number one single, TV was in black and white and the country was still paying off debts accumulated during the Second World War.

“It shows the difficult task facing whoever occupies Number 10 after next month’s election.”

Meanwhile, France’s CAC 40 finished 0.4% down, while Germany’s Dax also fell 0.4%.

Stateside, the S&P 500 was down 0.1% as markets were closing in London, while the Dow Jones was also down 0.1%.

In company news, corporate events organiser Informa has reported rising sales in recent months after signing a deal with Microsoft to deepen its use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The FTSE 100-listed company said strong demand for live events around the world had helped generate revenues of about £1.4 billion over the first five months of the year.

Shares finished the day 0.02% up.

Meanwhile, soft drink maker Britvic rejected a £3.1 billion takeover move by Danish brewing giant Carlsberg.

The Hertfordshire-based company said it received a proposal from Carlsberg for the whole business on June 11.

It said the potential bid valued the company at 1,250p per share, or £3.1 billion.

Shares jumped 7.8%.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil was down 0.03% to 81.27 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Phoenix Group, up 21.6p to 517p, United Utilities, up 19.1p to 1012.5p, Compass Group, up 27p to 2265p, Burberry, up 10p to 982.2p, and Haleon, up 3.2p to 332.4p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, down 94p to 2052p, ConvaTec, down 6.2p to 237.2p, Smurfit Kappa, down 92p to 3646p, Land Securities, down 14p to 622.5p, and DCC, down 115p to 5580p.