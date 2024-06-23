Evri to invest £19m as part of plans to expand e-cargo bike deliveries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Evri to invest £19m as part of plans to expand e-cargo bike deliveries

By Press Association
Evri is investing £19 million in order to help expand its e-cargo bike and electric vehicle operation (Evri/PA)
Delivery giant Evri has revealed plans to invest £19 million in order to rapidly expand its fleet of electric cargo bikes.

The company said it plans to run around 3,000 bikes for deliveries within the next decade.

Evri, which rebranded from Hermes in 2022, said it will grow its fleet of e-cargo bikes from 33 to 99 within the next year, and expand its number of electric vehicles from 168 to 270.

The company said it is part of its ambitions to become “the UK’s most sustainable” parcel firm and comes amid efforts to become a net-zero business by 2035.

Evri electric and alternative fuel vehicles
Evri employs around 8,000 people across the UK (Evri/PA)

Evri already has electric cargo bikes operating in London, Bristol, Oxford and Cambridge – and the company currently delivers 1.5 million parcels a year by bike or electric vehicle.

The business, which has around 8,000 employees in the UK, aims to triple that number to around four million over the next year.

Martijn De Lange, chief executive officer at Evri, said: “Pedal power will rev up our efforts to reimagine parcel deliveries in the UK as we aim to become the biggest operator of e-cargo bikes in the sector.

“We achieved a 9% decrease in carbon emissions since last year.

“The £19 million investment announced today will lay the groundwork for Evri to dial up on its ambition to become the UK’s most sustainable parcel carrier.”

Pauline Potter, director of procurement and sustainability at Evri, said: “Evri is committed to making a positive impact on the environment and delivering a sustainable future.

“Our multi-year ESG (environment, sustainability and governance) plans represent a significant leap forward, and we are confident that these initiatives will propel us towards our net-zero goal.

“We are not just investing in technology, but also in our people, empowering them to be part of the solution.”