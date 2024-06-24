Myprotein operator THG strikes deal with Frasers for consumer credit roll-out

Cult Beauty operator THG has announced a tie-up with retail giant Frasers Group, which will see shoppers access new credit options and loyalty rewards across its health and beauty websites.

THG, the online retail group behind brands Lookfantastic and Myprotein, also revealed it has clinched a deal to sell its luxury brand Coggles to Frasers.

The multi-year agreement will involve a tie-up of Frasers and THG’s technology platform Ingenuity.

Ingenuity, which is used by brands including Holland & Barrett and L’Oreal, is a system which works closely with warehouses to manage online sales.

As part of the deal, Frasers will bring its consumer credit and loyalty platform, Frasers Plus, to any brands using the Ingenuity system, including THG’s own online beauty and nutrition shops.

Frasers Plus lets customers spread payment for products across its brands over three months, without interest.

Frasers Group chief executive Michael Murray said it marks an “exciting step” in the company’s plan to launch the feature across more third-party platforms.

The deal will also see THG launch a range of Myprotein products in Sports Direct stores, which are owned by Frasers.

The companies did not reveal the value of the deal.

Meanwhile, THG said its sales continued to increase in recent months, having returned its revenues to growth at the end of last year.

But it said a major rebrand of its Myprotein range has led to some stock being temporarily unavailable, which has driven a decline in online sales compared with the previous year.

The new packaging for products, which include protein powder and bars, has launched in major retailers including Boots and WH Smith.