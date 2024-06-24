Increasing prices have prompted pocket money pay rises, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Increasing prices have prompted pocket money pay rises, survey finds

By Press Association
More than half of parents who give pocket money to their children have increased the amount because of rising costs (Nick Ansell/PA)
More than half (54%) of parents who give pocket money to their children have increased the amount because of the rising costs of goods and services, a survey has found.

Just over three-quarters (76%) of parents give pocket money, according to the survey of 2,000 parents of children aged from eight to 16 years old.

The average weekly amount was put at £9.33, the survey for Virgin Money found.

When asked about why they give pocket money, 61% of parents cited the importance of their child learning about money and budgeting from a young age and 58% said they want their child to be in control of their spending and to understand the value of money.

The release of the research coincided with the launch of a new Virgin Money bank account for 11 to 17-year-olds called M Power.

Graeme Sands, head of personal banking at Virgin Money, said: “Our research found that 81% of parents want their child to save some of their allowance each week.”

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation slowed to 2% in May, from 2.3% in April, according to the most recent Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

CPI inflation was last recorded at the 2% target in July 2021, before rocketing up and at one stage reaching a 41-year high of 11.1% in October 2022.

OnePoll surveyed 2,000 parents across the UK in June.