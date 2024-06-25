Vertu welcomes growth in used car sales but warns of volatility ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Vertu welcomes growth in used car sales but warns of volatility ahead

By Press Association
Car dealership Vertu Motors reported 6.7% growth in like-for-like used car sales by volume in its first quarter to May 31 (PA)
Car dealership Vertu Motors reported 6.7% growth in like-for-like used car sales by volume in its first quarter to May 31 (PA)

Vertu Motors has cheered the recovery of used vehicle sales as prices continue to steady but cautioned that incoming zero emission rules could spark further upheaval in the market.

The car dealership, which has 189 sales and aftersales sites, reported 6.7% growth in like-for-like used car sales by volume in its first quarter to May 31.

It saw comparable sales of new car and motability vehicles rise 6.8% in the quarter.

Vertu has reported more stability of used car prices, having seen them tumble by 10.3% in the final quarter of 2023 following steep gains in the previous few years.

Demand has rebounded since the start of this year, with Vertu saying prices have settled into “more normalised seasonal trends”.

But the firm warned that stretching targets for car manufacturers to achieve specific zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) sales targets could cause volatility in the market and send prices for new and used motors higher once again.

It said: “The Zero Emission Mandate to force the uptake of zero emission vehicles sold in the UK has the potential to create volatility in the new car market.

“This may include reduced supply of new petrol and diesel cars in the coming periods and would lead to a strengthening of petrol and diesel used car values.”

Late last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pushed back the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK from 2030 to 2035.

But the Government has said that it will still impose targets for car manufacturers to achieve ZEV sales targets.

More than a fifth (22%) of new cars sold by manufacturers in the UK next year must be zero emission, rising to 80% in 2030.

In its latest update, the AIM-listed company said it remains on track for full-year guidance.

It follows results in May showing revenue at the dealership rising to £4.7 billion in the year to February 29 from £4 billion the previous year, helping pre-tax profits lift 6.5% to £34.6 million.