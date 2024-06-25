Sparkling winemaker Chapel Down mulls putting itself up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sparkling winemaker Chapel Down mulls putting itself up for sale

By Press Association
English winemaker Chapel Down has revealed it is considering putting itself up for sale (David Parry/PA)
English winemaker Chapel Down has revealed it is considering putting itself up for sale as it seeks a cash boost amid ambitions to plant new vineyards.

English winemaker Chapel Down has revealed it is considering putting itself up for sale as it seeks a cash boost amid ambitions to plant new vineyards.

The Kent-based business said it was undertaking a “strategic review” of long-term funding options that will support its growth plans.

This means it will consider several ways of clinching more funding, including investment from existing or new shareholders, or selling the company altogether.

Chapel Down has set its sights on growing new vineyards, which are currently predominately in the North Downs of Kent, as well as creating a purpose-built winery it hopes will be producing wines for the 2026 harvest.

Chapel Down vineyards in Kent (Chapel Down/PA)
Kent-based Chapel Down said it wants to plant new vineyards in England (Chapel Down/PA)

It also wants to invest in developing its base in the Kent countryside, close to the market town of Tenterden, where people can visit for tours and wine tasting.

Chapel Down, which says it is the largest English winemaker by production and sales, specialises in sparkling wine but also produces still wines and spirits.

The company on Tuesday said it was on track to generate sales growth of more than a tenth this year, compared with last year.

Over 2023, its sales grew by 15% compared with 2022, driven by sparkling wine which sold nearly 900,000 bottles.

It said this had partly been driven by higher average selling prices, as well as an “exceptional, high-quality” harvest during the year allowing it to create millions of bottles of wine.

The AIM-listed company currently has a debt facility of £12 million which it has agreed to extend and increase.

It also stressed that there can be “no certainty” that any sale will go ahead during the strategic review.