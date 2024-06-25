Funding Circle sells US business for £33m amid cost-cutting drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funding Circle sells US business for £33m amid cost-cutting drive

By Press Association
Funding Circle has sold its loss-making US arm for £33 million (Alamy/PA)
Funding Circle has sold its loss-making US arm for £33 million (Alamy/PA)

Small business lender Funding Circle has sold its loss-making US arm for £33 million as part of an attempt to simplify the company and stem mounting losses.

Funding Circle said it will offload the unit to Florida-based iBusiness Funding, which lends to banks and small finance businesses, and is part of US financial giant Ready Capital Corporation.

Once viewed as a UK fintech darling, Funding Circle has suffered a torrid last few years, with losses mounting from nearly £13 million in 2022 to £33 million last year.

Its shares have plummeted 78% since it listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018, valued at 94p on Tuesday morning versus a 440p listing price.

It also said it would cut 120 jobs last month as part of a cost-cutting drive. Chief financial officer Oliver White stepped down at the same time.

While bosses have not yet decided what to do with the proceeds of the deal, chief executive Lisa Jacobs said the UK business is “on track to be profitable” in the second half of the year.

She said: “In March, I announced that we were simplifying the business by exiting the US and focusing on profitable growth in the UK business.

“Alongside the UK restructuring actions announced in May, we are continuing to execute against this plan with the sale of the US business to IBF.”

Shares rose 10% in morning trading.