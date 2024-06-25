Morrisons sales grow as it battles discount rivals on price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morrisons sales grow as it battles discount rivals on price

By Press Association
Morrisons saw sales grow in the latest quarter on the back of more competitive pricing (Ian West/PA)
Morrisons has posted another rise in sales over the latest quarter as it has sought to shake off competition from discount rivals Aldi and Lidl.

The Bradford-based supermarket chain said it recorded a “solid quarter of progress” after it was boosted by a “great start” to its Aldi and Lidl Price Match scheme launched in February.

It revealed that group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT, grew by 4.1% over the three months to April 28.

However, the growth represents a slowdown on the 4.6% increase reported in the previous quarter.

Morrisons also reported that underlying earnings, excluding fuel, increased by £321 million for the first half of its financial year amid a boost from its cost-cutting programme.

Rami Baitieh, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “I am pleased with the overall performance of the business in the second quarter with supermarkets, convenience, wholesale and online all delivering growth and contributing to a 4.1% increase in like-for-like sales.

“Our Aldi and Lidl Price Match, introduced in February, has had a great start and is giving customers increasing confidence in the competitiveness of our prices across the shop.”

Mr Baitieh added that the group is pushing forward with its convenience growth plans, having converted all McColl’s stores to its Morrisons Daily brand.

He said it is targeting an expansion to 2,000 convenience shops by the end of next year.

The group, which was bought by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) in 2022 for £7 billion, also reported that it has reduced its significant debt burden.

Morrisons has cut its debt levels to £4 billion from a peak of £6.2 billion, driven by the proceeds of the £2.5 billion sale of its petrol station business to Motor Fuel Group – the forecourt giant also owned by CD&R.

Jo Goff, chief financial officer, said: “This has been another solid quarter of progress with sales and volume improvements right across the business.

“Our debt has now reduced by over a third and we made further progress on our cost savings programme with £78m delivered in the quarter, taking the total since the start of this year to just over £450m, in line with our £700m three-year target.”