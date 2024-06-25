Landsec takes control of Bluewater after growing stake in £120m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Landsec takes control of Bluewater after growing stake in £120m deal

By Press Association
Bluewater shopping centre in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bluewater shopping centre in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Commercial property giant Land Securities (Landsec) has taken control of Kent’s Bluewater shopping centre, after striking a £120 million deal to increase its stake.

The FTSE 100 firm told shareholders on Tuesday it has acquired a further 17.5% stake in Bluewater from Singapore’s GIC.

The move has increased its ownership of the retail destination near Dartford to 66.25%.

It therefore values the shopping centre site at about £686 million, reflecting a valuation similar to when Landsec last upped its stake in 2021, but well below the £2.2 billion Bluewater was valued at in 2014.

Pink and green lights in Piccadilly
Landsec owns commercial property including the Piccadilly Lights in central London (David Parry/PA)

Landsec said it expects the deal will increase its net rental income by £10.3 million a year, based on its income from the site over the past year.

Bluewater, which covers more than 240 acres and includes more than 300, shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, was launched in 1999.

Landsec said the fresh deal is part of a plan to increase investment in major retail destinations, despite recent challenges in the sector and property valuations.

Its strategy saw Landsec sell its entire hotel portfolio for about £400 million to Ares management earlier this year.

Bruce Findlay, managing director retail at Landsec, said: “This transaction underscores our ability to continue to create value through prime investments in scarce, major retail destinations with attractive return profiles.

“Bluewater is one of the UK’s top retail destinations and a key part of our strategy to further build our relationships with key brands.”

Shares in Landsec were down 0.1% to 629p on Tuesday.