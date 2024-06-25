Tortilla wraps up deal to buy French burrito rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tortilla wraps up deal to buy French burrito rival

By Press Association
Tortilla is buying 13 restaurants from rival Fresh Burritos (Tortilla/PA)
Tortilla is buying 13 restaurants from rival Fresh Burritos (Tortilla/PA)

Burrito chain Tortilla has bought its biggest European competitor in a deal worth nearly £4 million, as it hopes to attract new consumers on the go, ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Tortilla is buying 13 restaurants from rival Fresh Burritos, in prime locations in Paris and other cities in France.

The acquisition also includes a network of 19 franchised locations and the rights to the brand.

The London-based company, which has 89 stores, predominantly in the UK, said the purchase will give it a “launchpad” to expand further into Europe.

“Tortilla’s international ambitions are no secret, and acquiring Fresh Burritos is our gateway to mainland Europe.

“With Mexican cuisine surging in popularity, these prime French locations give us a solid launchpad.”

A man walks past a Tortilla restaurant in London
Tortilla has bought rival burrito chain Fresh Burritos which will be rebranded (Giles Christopher/Tortilla/PA)

He said the purchase comes “just in time for the Paris Olympics”, with businesses hoping to cash in on the millions of expected visitors to the French capital to watch the games.

The 3.95 million euro (£3.3 million) acquisition has been funded through a combination of cash payment and existing debt facilities, Tortilla said.

It is forecast to take a £500,000 hit to adjusted earnings this year, but will start to generate a profit for the business, estimated at £500,000 next year then about £2.5 million per year.

Fresh Burritos was operating at a loss last year, reporting an annual loss before tax of 100,000 euros (£84,500) on revenues of nine million euros (£7.6 million).

Tortilla has previously said that despite consumer spending on eating out still under pressure from the higher cost of living, it has seen long-term interest in Mexican-inspired burritos that are quick and affordable.

It said its locations in busy city-centre locations, shopping centres and travel hubs were doing especially well, but it had found trading in quieter locations in regional towns and cities more challenging.