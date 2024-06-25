FTSE 100 dips amid weakness from blue-chip industrial stocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 dips amid weakness from blue-chip industrial stocks

By Press Association
London’s blue-chip index saw weakness across retail and industrial stocks (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
The FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday as weakness across some industrial and retail stocks pushed the index into the red.

The blue-chip index slipped 34 points to 8,248, a 0.4% fall. Burberry, Marks & Spencer and Melrose were in the top 10 fallers.

Melrose shares fell after plane making giant Airbus, a key client, announced a profit warning, citing a shortage of plane parts for pushing expected deliveries down.

Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, said: “It is tempting to think that life will be simpler if your biggest rival is a terrible mess and Boeing’s woes are a potential boon for Airbus.

“However, the European firm is encountering some turbulence of its own and that is having a knock-on effect upon the companies that form part of its supply chain.

“Shares in engineers Melrose, Rolls-Royce and Bodycote slid lower, alongside those of European manufacturers MTU Aero Engines and Safran, as Airbus tumbled to a seven-month low.”

France’s CAC 40 finished 0.6% down, while Germany’s Dax fell 0.9%.

Stateside, the S&P 500 was up 0.3% as markets were closing in London, while the Dow Jones was down 0.7%.

The pound was down 0.06% at 1.267 US dollars and was up 0.17% at 1.184 euros.

In company news, commercial property giant Land Securities (Landsec) said it has taken control of Kent’s Bluewater shopping centre, after striking a £120 million deal to increase its stake.

The FTSE 100 firm told shareholders on Tuesday it has acquired a further 17.5% stake in Bluewater from Singapore’s GIC. The move has increased its ownership of the retail destination near Dartford to 66.25%.

Shares rose in early trading, before falling back to finish the day 0.6% down.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil was down 0.34% to 81.35 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Admiral Group, up 59p to 2628p, easyJet, up 8.4p to 463.6p, DS Smith, up 5.2p to 370.8p, Sage Group, up 14p to 1080.5p, and National Grid, up 7.8p to 896.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were ConvaTec, down 11.8p to 229.6p, Burberry, down 47.4p to 970.6p, BT, down 6.1p to 138.95p, Weir Group, down 64p to 1984p, and IMI, down 51p to 1769p.