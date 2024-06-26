Revolution Beauty eyes makeover as it draws line under ‘challenging two years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revolution Beauty eyes makeover as it draws line under ‘challenging two years’

By Press Association
Sales edged up by just 2% year on year for Revolution Beauty (Alamy/PA)
Sales edged up by just 2% year on year for Revolution Beauty (Alamy/PA)

Cosmetics brand Revolution Beauty has revealed it returned to a yearly profit as it sets its sights on a makeover under new management following a turbulent two years.

The company said it has drawn a line under the issues of the past, which included a dispute with its former boss and a spat with its shareholder Boohoo.

In its annual financial results published on Wednesday, it reported a pre-tax profit of £11.4 million for the year to the end of February, up from a loss of £33.9 million the prior year.

Sales edged up by just 2% year on year to total £191.3 million, which it said included the benefit of selling excess stock during the year.

Revolution said it has been simplifying the brand and reducing the “excessive volume” of new products being launched in order to focus on its core cosmetics.

The retailer sells makeup, skincare, hair and body products online and through concessions in shops like Boots and Superdrug.

Lauren Brindley, former Walgreens vice president who was appointed Revolution’s chief executive in August, said the past year had been one of “great strategic and financial progress following two challenging years”.

The company was thrown into crisis in 2022 when its auditors refused to sign off on its accounts for the previous year.

It led to an investigation into the business and its shares being suspended from the London Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, Revolution became embroiled in a battle with Boohoo, which owns more than a quarter of the company’s shares, over demands to replace its leadership team.

The troubles culminated in the resignation of its co-founder, Adam Minto, as well as former chief executive Bob Holt and chairman Derek Zissman.

Ms Brindley’s appointment ushered in a new phase for the group as she set her sights on transforming the brand and drawing a line under the historic issues.

Ms Brindley said: “As the strategy continues to take effect, we expect to see a return to growth in the second half of the year.

“That will put us firmly on the right trajectory to achieving our ambition of being a top five player in the mass beauty market.”