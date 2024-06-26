39% more bogus insurance claims detected by major insurer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

39% more bogus insurance claims detected by major insurer

By Press Association
Aviva uncovered more than 11,000 suspect claims worth £116 million in 2023 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Aviva uncovered more than 11,000 suspect claims worth £116 million in 2023 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

An insurance giant recorded a 39% jump in detected instances of fraud last year compared with 2022.

Aviva uncovered more than 11,000 suspect claims worth £116 million in 2023 – equating to 30 claims totalling £318,000 each day.

Two out of every three (66%) suspect claims involved motor insurance, including injury and vehicle damage, the insurer said.

A significant proportion of the injury claims Aviva declined were opportunistic claims brought by non-Aviva customers, the insurer said.

They included exaggerated injury claims stemming from low-speed accidents, such as a shunt in a car park, the insurer said.

Aviva added that organised criminals have refocused their efforts on the repair aspects of motor claims, including credit hire and repair.

The insurer has seen a particular growth in motor damage fraud as criminals change their tactics after a whiplash clampdown came into effect in 2021.

Aviva said it has ramped up the number of employees dedicated to investigating fraud, on top of counter-fraud training for staff.

The insurer also identified fraud on more than 51,000 motor policy applications in 2023, up 64% on 2022.

It said that keeping fraudsters off its books helps to ensure genuine customers do not pay for the actions of criminals.

The figures include policies sold by unregulated “ghost brokers”, who purchase policies using false information about the customer to acquire cheaper insurance.

Ghost brokers are not genuine brokers. The insurance policy is worthless to the person buying it as the ghost broker has obtained the policy through misrepresentation.

The policyholder will be driving without valid insurance which is illegal and carries the financial risks of driving uninsured.

Pete Ward, head of claims counter-fraud at Aviva, said, “We’re here to help our customers when something’s gone wrong, settling their claim quickly and fairly. But where we detect fraud, we will vigorously defend fraudulent or inflated claims and, where appropriate, prosecute those who target Aviva.

“That’s why we’ve invested in the tools, technology and people necessary to create a robust counter-fraud capability, helping to ensure the cost of insurance fraud is not passed on to our customers.

“This investment has improved our ability to detect fraud across all lines of business and has contributed to the steep rise in the number of fraudulent claims we detected last year – particularly in motor, where exaggerated claims for damage have rocketed.”

Looking at other fraudulent claims, Aviva said the value of bogus “slips and trips” has increased.

Household fraud was also detected, with jewellery, mobile phones, TVs, laptops and tablets among the common items included in fraudulent claims.