Insurer Phoenix explores sale of SunLife business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Insurer Phoenix explores sale of SunLife business

By Press Association
Phoenix Group has said it is looking at a potential sale of its SunLife business (Phoenix/PA)
Phoenix Group has said it is looking at a potential sale of its SunLife business (Phoenix/PA)

Phoenix Group has revealed it is exploring the sale of its SunLife financial services business.

Shares in the retirement and insurance giant slipped in early trading as analysts highlighted that the potential disposal appeared “slightly odd”.

Phoenix told shareholders on Wednesday morning that it will seek a possible buyer for the over-50s finance specialist.

The FTSE 100 group said: “Following a strategic review, the group has concluded that this business is no longer core to the delivery of its vision of becoming the UK’s leading retirement savings and income business.

“The board has therefore decided to begin a sale process, having received a number of initial expressions of interest from third parties.”

It stressed there can be “no certainty” at this stage that it will sell the business.

The SunLife division was purchased by Phoenix as part of a £375 million deal in 2016.

Phoenix said SunLife contributed a reported pre-tax profit of £16 million in 2023.

Liberum analyst Abid Hussain said: “At first glance, it is slightly odd that a life consolidator would be making a disposal, but remember, under their new strategy, it is hoping to transform into a proper life insurance company focusing on the retirement space (pensions and annuities).

“Management concluded the protection book did not fit any more.

“With a 10% dividend yield and more cash, potentially, coming in the door to support the capital generation and avoiding an upgrade of legacy protection systems, this makes some sense.”

Phoenix shares were 1.6% lower after early trading.