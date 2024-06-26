Haleon sells nicotine replacement therapy business outside of US for £500m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Haleon sells nicotine replacement therapy business outside of US for £500m

By Press Association
Sensodyne maker Haleon was spun off from drug giant GSK in 2022 (Haleon/PA)
Sensodyne and Panadol maker Haleon has agreed to sell its nicotine replacement brands outside of the US for £500 million, as part of ongoing efforts to trim down its consumer health portfolio.

The healthcare giant said it was selling its nicotine replacement therapy business to a division of Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

It includes brands Nicotinell, Nicabate, Habitrol and Thrive which are sold as lozenges, patches and gum in different strengths and flavours.

The products, designed for people who want to quit smoking, are sold in 30 markets around the world.

The sale does not incorporate Haleon’s business in America.

Haleon – which was spun off from drug giant GSK in 2022 – said the nicotine replacement therapy business generated net revenues of £217 million over 2023.

Selling it will knock about 0.5% off total revenues and 1% off profits this year, it estimated.

Brian McNamara, the firm’s chief executive, said the sale is “a further example of Haleon being proactive in managing its portfolio” and aligns with plans to be “more agile and competitive”.

“Whilst this business has great brands, these are not core for us, but I’m sure they will continue to flourish given the focus and capability of Dr Reddy’s,” he added.

Haleon has taken steps in recent months to offload a number of brands as part of wider efforts to simplify the business.

Earlier this year, it agreed to sell its ChapStick lip balm brand in a deal worth around 510 million US dollars (£404 million), while it sold off athlete’s foot treatment Lamisil last year.

It has previously outlined plans to focus on a handful of “higher growth” brands and hopes to save about £300 million over the next two years.

The company continues to own well-known household brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste, Panadol and Advil pain relief medication, and Centrum vitamins.