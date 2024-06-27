Watches of Switzerland says UK luxury watch market is stabilising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Watches of Switzerland says UK luxury watch market is stabilising

By Press Association
Watches of Switzerland has said the UK’s luxury watch market is beginning to improve again after a sharp drop in consumer confidence in recent years (Yui Mok/PA)
Watches of Switzerland has said the UK’s luxury watch market is beginning to improve again after a sharp drop in consumer confidence in recent years (Yui Mok/PA)

The UK’s luxury watch market is beginning to improve again after a sharp drop in consumer confidence in recent years, according to Watches of Switzerland.

The London-listed firm, which is one the major global sellers of Rolex watches, saw profit fall 40% to £92 million in the year to April 28, but said it is “cautiously optimistic” of an improvement in trading.

Chief executive Brian Duffy said: “The UK market is starting to show signs of stabilisation.

“In (financial year) 2024, UK and Europe sales were down 5%, impacted by significant price increases overall at a time of reduced consumer confidence influencing discretionary spending, and we see these pressures easing in (financial year) 2025.”

He added that the US business has gone “from strength to strength… and will soon represent half of group sales”.

US revenue grew 6% to £692 million, meaning the market represents nearly half of the company’s total turnover of £1.54 billion.

Watch sales were up 3%, while jewellery fell 13%. Watch sales represent 87% of the business.

Watches of Switzerland also saw improvements from the launch of its Rolex-certified pre-owned offering, which Mr Duffy said “represents a significant opportunity” for the company.

Pre-owned luxury watch sales doubled year on year in the final quarter, while Rolex-specific sales are performing ahead of company expectations.

The business held previous guidance for next year, with revenues expected to grow between 9% and 12% to about £1.7 billion.

“The industry as a whole is being more conservative on production, which we believe is a responsible approach to the long-term stability of the luxury watch market,” the company added in the trading update.

Shares in the company rose 10% on Thursday morning.