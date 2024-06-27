Island Poke chain sold in rescue deal, securing more than 100 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Island Poke chain sold in rescue deal, securing more than 100 jobs

By Press Association
Troubled Hawaiian food chain Island Poke has been sold to a hospitality start-up backer in a rescue deal that has saved more than 100 jobs (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Hawaiian food chain Island Poke has been sold to a hospitality start-up backer in a rescue deal, saving more than 100 jobs.

Island Poke – which has 16 sites across London, as well as outlets in Brighton, Newcastle and Edinburgh – has been bought in a so-called pre-pack administration deal by IP Topco, which is a subsidiary of White Rabbit Projects.

White Rabbit was an existing shareholder in Island Poke, since it first backed the firm in 2016.

Administrators at Begbies Traynor – who were appointed on June 26 – said the sale has secured more than 100 jobs.

It comes after Island Poke had sought to put in place a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) to restructure the business, but administrators said efforts on this failed.

James Porter opened the first Island Poke in Kingly Street in London’s Soho in 2016 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They said: “Whilst the CVA had been put to creditors, and was widely supported by them, it became apparent to the directors from daily trading that the forecasts on which the CVA was built were not likely to be deliverable, thereby undermining the viability of the proposal which was scheduled to continue for five years.

“In the circumstances, and in parallel with the CVA procedure, the directors engaged BTG Advisory to run an accelerated marketing campaign with a view to identifying a buyer for the business.

“Throughout this period, a constant dialogue was maintained with the secured creditor, NatWest, who approved both the appointment and sale by way of a pre-pack administration.”

Island Poke was set up by James Porter after he quit his job at an art gallery to start selling the Hawaiian-inspired food at a street food market.

The first Island Poke restaurant opened in Kingly Street in London’s Soho in 2016.