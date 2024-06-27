Moonpig posts higher profits as greetings card subscription service takes off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moonpig posts higher profits as greetings card subscription service takes off

By Press Association
Moonpig has posted increased profits amid higher prices and half a million paying subscribers (John Nguyen/PA)
Moonpig has seen yearly profit jump by a third as the online greetings cards business cashed in on higher prices and half a million paying subscribers.

Shares in the London-listed company were up by a 10th on Thursday after it updated investors on its finances.

It reported a profit before tax of £46.4 million in the year to the end of April, up 33% from £34.9 million the previous year.

Higher earnings came off the back of sales totalling £341.1 million, 6.6% higher than last year.

Moonpig said sales growth was driven by more people placing orders as well as average selling prices rising by 5%.

The retailer increased the prices of its cards during 2023, while stamp and shipping prices for gifts have also risen.

A hand holding a mobile phone displaying the Moonpig app
Moonpig said it has 90 million customer occasion reminders on its database (James Manning/PA)

It has about 90 million reminders set up for customers, who are alerted ahead of birthdays and occasions like Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day.

It said it also benefitted from half a million people signing up to its subscription service, Moonpig Plus, which offers discounted cards and perks for £9.99 a year.

The group, which also owns Buyagift and Dutch brand Greetz, also makes money from selling add-ons like wine, chocolate and flowers when people purchase cards.

It has partnerships with the likes of Virgin Wines and Hotel Chocolat, as well as gift cards through brands such as Champneys.

Moonpig also revealed it has been using artificial intelligence (AI) to give shoppers a more personalised experience.

It uses individual customer data to recommend gifts and show price ranges more suited to each shopper, as well as operating an AI-powered chatbot.

The company said it is expecting sales to grow by about 5%-10% over the next financial year.