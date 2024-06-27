Boots posts sales growth as parent firm reveals US store closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boots posts sales growth as parent firm reveals US store closures

By Press Association
It highlighted that airport stores performed particularly well following recent refurbishments (Mike Egerton/PA)
Boots has revealed a jump in sales for the latest quarter, as its parent firm cut profit forecasts and announced US store closures.

Boots UK revealed higher sales across its pharmacy and retail businesses over the quarter to the end of May.

However, total sales growth slowed to 1.6% as it was impacted by store closures over the past year.

Over the past year, Boots has shut around 300 shops to take its store estate down to 1,900 sites.

On Thursday, parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance said it plans to shut more of its underperforming US shops following a strategic review.

WBA also cuts its earning per share guidance for the financial year to August, amid a “challenging US retail environment”.

Overall group sales were 2.6% higher at 36.4 billion dollars (£28.8 billion) for the quarter to May, as its US business saw stronger pharmacy sales offset a retail slump.

In the UK, comparable retail sales grew by 6% year-on-year, with in-store sales higher on the back of stronger footfall in its travel, beauty and flagship shops.

It highlighted that airport stores performed particularly well following recent refurbishments.

Meanwhile, digital sales grew by 13.8% for the period, as it benefited from investment into its Boots app, providing shoppers with personal offers.

Boots also reported stronger sales growth in its pharmacy arm, which reported a 5.8% rise amid increased take up for its healthcare services.

Travel and vaccination services saw high demand ahead of the summer holiday, the company said.

Sebastian James, Boots UK and Republic of Ireland chief executive officer, said: “This is another set of consistently strong results for Boots.

“I am pleased to see our positive momentum continue across the whole business, with both retail and healthcare increasing sales and a 13th consecutive quarter of market share growth.

“We continue to focus on making exciting new brands and services accessible, whilst focusing on value and rewarding loyalty.

“We are committed to delivering a fantastic experience for customers however they shop with us.”