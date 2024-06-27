FTSE 100 slips for third day in a row after GSK shares drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 slips for third day in a row after GSK shares drop

By Press Association
Stocks in London recovered some ground during the day but the index was unable to climb back into the green (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London’s top financial index fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday, as drugs giant GSK acted as a drag.

The pharmaceutical firm slumped in value after US health authorities recommended restricting the age of people who can use respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines.

Shares in the group sank by 4.6% to 1,526p, with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation seen as a blow to GSK’s Arexvy treatment.

Nevertheless, stocks in London recovered some ground during the day following recent sell-offs but the index was unable to climb back into the green.

The GSK logo on a building
GSK shares dipped on the back of a US health committee recommendation (Andy Buchanan/PA)

The FTSE 100 finished 45.65 points, or 0.55%, lower to end the day at 8,179.68.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said late during the trading session: “While Wall Street has pushed higher and the Dax has made gains this afternoon, the FTSE 100 continues to languish in the red thanks to a slew of names going ex-dividend and bad news for GSK.

“The latter has gone from a multi-decade high to four-month lows.”

Elsewhere in Europe, German stocks were stronger as recent concerns around political uncertainty appeared to calm.

The Cac 40 in France ended 1.03% lower and the Dax index was up 0.28% at the close.

Stateside, the main US markets moved slightly higher despite pharmacy giant Walgreens witnessing another significant fall.

Meanwhile, sterling recovered some ground after falling to a month-low against the dollar in the previous session.

The pound was up 0.2% at 1.264 US dollars and was down 0.04% at 1.181 euros.

In company news, Currys shares slid despite the technology retailer returning profit, as it hailed football fans purchasing 85-inch TVs to watch Euro 2024.

The retail firm reported a pre-tax profit of £28 million, a significant improvement from the £462 million loss reported the year before.

But it saw shares dip by 5.8% to 71.65p as it also revealed a fall in revenues.

DS Smith was the strongest riser on the FTSE 100 after it moved closer to its £5.8 billion takeover deal.

On Thursday, Brazilian firm Suzano said it had ended talks to buy International Paper, which had agreed to buy DS Smith in April.

Suzano had previously indicated that any deal would have been conditional on International Paper abandoning its acquisition of DS Smith. Shares in DS Smith surged by 15.7% to 426.2p, as its takeover deal gathered pace.

Moonpig gifted its shareholders a jump in value after profits lifted by around a third for the past year.

The online cards and gifts retailer reported a profit before tax of £46.4 million in the year to the end of April, up from £34.9 million the previous year, as it benefited from higher pricing. Moonpig shares were up 15.2% to 183p.

The price of oil made small strides after recent weakness amid optimism ahead of Friday’s US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was up by 0.3% to 82.99 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were DS Smith, up 57.8p to 426.2p, Mondi, up 53p to 1,531p, Barclays, up 3.9p to 209.75p, Admiral Group, up 46p to 2,643p, and Airtel Africa, up 1.9p to 118.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Burberry, down 62p to 899.8p, GSK, down 73.5p to 1,526p, Prudential, down 24.6p to 722p, British American Tobacco, down 78p to 2,433p, and 3i Group, down 90p to 2,999p.