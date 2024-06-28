Heathrow predicts record passenger numbers amid spike in holiday demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Heathrow predicts record passenger numbers amid spike in holiday demand

By Press Association
Heathrow is forecasting record passenger numbers this year (Steve Parsons/PA)
Heathrow is forecasting record passenger numbers this year (Steve Parsons/PA)

Heathrow has increased the number of passengers it expects to travel through the airport this year to 82.8 million, which is 1.4 million more than it predicted in December 2023.

This would be above the current record for annual passengers of 80.9 million set in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. Some 79.2 million people travelled through Heathrow’s terminals last year.

“Over the first five months of the year, we have seen a strong demand in traffic at Heathrow, with 32.4 million passengers travelling through the airport,” it said in a market update.

Consumer appetite for foreign holidays has jumped since the start of the year, but prices have also remained high as operators seek to cash in on a post-pandemic spike in demand.

A BA plane takes off, with a Heathrow sign in the foreground
High demand is expected (Steve Parsons/PA)

A 2023 survey by travel association Abta found that 64% of Brits are planning foreign holidays in 2024.

The British Airways hub said adjusted earnings are forecast to be £1.94 billion, about 12.8% less than last year, while revenue is expected to be 4.6% down on last year at £3.5 billion.

Heathrow said aeronautical revenue is set to fall 9.7% to £2.2 billion, mainly because of a one-fifth reduction in regulatory charges since January 1.

Operating costs are forecast to rise by about 8% to £1.5 billion to accommodate the increase in demand.

In April, the airport posted a £189 million pre-tax profit for the first three months of 2024, compared to a £60 million loss during the same period last year.

“Operationally, we have performed well, delivering great service and successfully getting passengers on their way, particularly over the busy half terms, Easter and May public holidays,” it said.