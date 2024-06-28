HSBC and Virgin Money among banking customers facing pay day outages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HSBC and Virgin Money among banking customers facing pay day outages

By Press Association
HSBC has become the latest bank to apologise to customers after some were left locked out of their online banking (Lucy North/PA)
HSBC has become the latest bank to apologise to customers after some were left locked out of their online banking on what is commonly pay day for workers across the country.

Virgin Money and Nationwide also appeared to be experiencing issues with digital banking services on Friday.

“We’re really sorry that some customers are having issues accessing personal online and mobile banking,” HSBC UK said on the service status page of its website.

“Our IT teams are working hard to get these services back to normal.

“You can still authorise online card purchases via SMS.”

Disgruntled customers took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain that they were unable to access their bank accounts online or on their mobile app.

Some pointed out that it was pay day for them and they needed to access money to pay bills.

According to the website DownDetector, more than 7,000 problems were reported at about 8.45am.

The site also shows a spike in reports of outages for high street bank Virgin Money and building society Nationwide on Friday morning.

Virgin Money said on X that it was “aware of intermittent issues with accessing online banking and our app, which we’re working to resolve as quickly as possible”.

“Thanks for your patience while we restore the service.”

It follows an earlier post alerting customers to “delays to payments both in and out of their Virgin Money account”, and asking people not to try again to make a payment if they had received an error message.

Last month, occurring on the same date, NatWest experienced an approximately four-hour outage affecting its mobile and online banking services.