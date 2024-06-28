London’s top share index ends lacklustre week in the red

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London’s top share index ends lacklustre week in the red

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 Index closed lower (PA)
London’s FTSE 100 edged lower on Friday to end a muted week of trading, despite revised economic growth figures painting a slightly rosier picture of the UK economy.

The index was hovering around zero at the end of the session but closed 15.56 points lower, or 0.19%, at 8,164.12.

High street retailers JD Sports, Marks & Spencer and Burberry were among the biggest fallers of the day.

The lacklustre performance came on a day that revised gross domestic product (GDP) figures were released by the Office for National Statistics, showing that the UK economy eked out growth of 0.7% over the first three months of the year.

The updated data came in a fraction higher than the 0.6% increase previously reported.

While not doing much to stimulate London markets, it presented potentially positive news for the Prime Minister ahead of next week’s General Election after he previously pledged to grow the economy.

It was a mixed session for other top European indices, with Germany’s Dax edging 0.13% higher while France’s Cac closed 0.68% lower.

Over in the US, trading got off on the front foot with both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones up about 0.3% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was more or less flat against the US dollar at 1.264, and down about 0.1% against the euro at 1.18.

Steve Oliver CEO
Shares in MusicMagpie tumbled by as much as a fifth on Friday (MusicMagpie/PA)

In company news, it was a tough session for MusicMagpie which saw its share price fall by as much as a fifth on Friday.

The refurbished technology platform revealed that its loss before tax hit £3 million in the six months to the end of May, and revenues were lower than the previous year.

Boss Steve Oliver said it had faced challenges thanks to increasing competition in the second-hand tech market and “consumers continuing to feel the squeeze on their wallets”. Shares in the business closed 13.8% lower.

Shares in bar operator Nightcap plummeted by about 50% after the AIM-listed group said it was going to delist its shares from the London Stock Exchange.

The group, which runs bar chains Dirty Martini and Cocktail Club, said it was “in the best interests” of the company and shareholders to cancel its AIM admission and re-register as a private limited company.

It also warned that adjusted earnings would be below market expectations amid a “challenging” trading environment. Shares in Nightcap closed 47.8% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were 3i Group, up 67p to 3066p, Airtel Africa, up 1.5p to 120.1p, Beazley, up 8.5p to 708p, easyJet, up 4.8p to 457.7p, and Unite Group, up 9p to 892p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, down 6.85p to 119.5p, Marks & Spencer, down 7.4p to 286.5p, Burberry, down 22p to 877.8p, Lloyds, down 1.34p to 54.74p, and WPP, down 16.6p to 724.4p.