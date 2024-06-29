Households urged to submit energy meter readings ahead of price drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Households urged to submit energy meter readings ahead of price drop

By Press Association
Cheaper prices come into effect on July 1 (Jacob King/PA)
Cheaper prices come into effect on July 1 (Jacob King/PA)

Some 10 million households are being urged to send energy meter readings to their supplier this weekend to ensure they do not overpay when cheaper prices come into effect on July 1.

The average household energy bill will fall by 7% from next month after Ofgem lowered its price cap in response to wholesale prices.

The regulator is dropping the cap from the current £1,690 for a typical dual-fuel household in England, Scotland and Wales to £1,568, a drop of £122 over the course of a year.

This is around £500 less than the cap in July last year, when it was £2,074.

But those households on a standard variable tariff – as opposed to a fixed deal – and who do not have a smart meter should submit their electricity and gas readings to their supplier as close as possible to July 1 to ensure they are billed accurately at the lower prices.

Those who do not submit readings risk having some of their usage after that date charged at the previous, more expensive rates.

Suppliers who have not received meter readings base their bills on estimated usage, meaning households could be overpaying, while others may not be paying enough.

The average household is expected to spend £83 on energy in July, compared with £127 in June, due to the lower cap and lower usage due to warmer weather, comparison site Uswitch calculated.

The latest fall offers further relief to households given the previous quarter-on-quarter drop seen in April, but analysts have said they expect Ofgem to increase the price cap in October, before dropping it again in January 2025.

Ben Gallizzi, energy spokesman at Uswitch, said: “Households should be adding ‘read my energy meter’ to their to-do list this weekend if they want to take full advantage of lower energy prices from July.

“Customers who don’t have a smart meter should aim to submit their readings before or on Monday July 1, so their supplier has an updated – and accurate – view of their account.”

Uswitch also urged households to investigate other tariffs, including fixed deals, to beat the predicted October price hikes.

Mr Gallizzi said: “There are a number of fixed tariffs worth considering right now. By opting for a fixed deal, you’re locking in those rates for the duration – usually 12 months – which means households could have price certainty and avoid the ups and downs of the price cap.”

Meanwhile, a coalition of consumer groups and energy firms have urged Ofgem not to allow firms to shut out their existing customers from their cheapest deals.

Ofgem has said it is minded to remove the ban on acquisition-only tariffs, which have been used by firms to attract new customers or lure switchers from rival firms, from October 1.

Which? said it was concerned that households who wanted to stay with their current supplier could be left worse off by being hit with so-called “loyalty penalties”.

The watchdog has written to the regulator alongside E.ON, Octopus, So Energy, Rebel Energy, End Fuel Poverty Coalition, Citizens Advice and Fair By Design, calling for it to reconsider its proposals to lift the ban.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Our research has shown that consumers overwhelmingly believe cheaper energy deals only available to new customers are unfair – even when they might stand to benefit.

“That’s why Which? and a coalition of energy firms and consumer organisations have written to Ofgem warning them not to lift the ban on acquisition-only pricing.

“Allowing deals exclusively for new energy customers could open the door to loyalty penalties and would come at the expense of those who wish to stick with their current supplier on their best deal.”

An Ofgem spokesman said: “We are grateful to the consumer groups and stakeholders for their response to our statutory consultation.

“We appreciate the strength of feeling on this issue and will carefully consider all perspectives in the coming weeks to inform our final decision.”