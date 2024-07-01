European shares make gains in ‘relief rally’ amid French election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European shares make gains in ‘relief rally’ amid French election

By Press Association
The UK’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday while French shares rallied (John Stillwell/PA)
The UK’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday while French shares rallied, as parliamentary elections in the UK and France are dominating the agenda for European investors this week.

The top share index in Paris, the Cac 40, was up by as much as 2.8% during the day as traders reacted to the first round of polling in France.

Alex Everett, an investment manager for Abrdn, said markets will likely “breathe a sigh of relief” after exit polls showed the far-right National Rally party took the lead but may fall short of an absolute majority.

“With the tail risk of a left majority seemingly avoided, this allays the market’s worst fears of untrammelled spending,” he added.

Mr Everett said the country’s leftist alliance party and centrist group will likely try to strike deals to “derail” the possibility of the National Rally taking an outright majority.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said European markets were enjoying a “relief rally” but there is “plenty of nervousness about the outlook for France and the French economy.”

The French Cac 40 closed 1.09% higher, while Germany’s Dax climbed 0.47%.

The UK’s FTSE 100 just about closed higher after losing grip on gains from earlier in the day. It was up 2.64 points, or 0.03%, to 8,166.76.

Over in the US, the S&P 500 was flat and Dow Jones edged up 0.1% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was down about 0.1% against the US dollar at 1.264, and roughly flat against the euro at 1.179.

In company news, shares in shipbuilder Harland & Wolff have been suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange after the firm failed to publish its annual results on time.

The Aim-listed company said the “multi-year and complex nature” of some of its contracts meant it was in talks with its auditors over how to account for revenues.

The suspension is expected to be lifted once the group publishes its results, which it is aiming to do next week.

Porvair saw its shares dip on Monday after the specialist filtration technology group revealed its pre-tax profit dipped by 6% over the six months to the end of May, compared with the prior year.

The company said it was not unusual for its trading to be inconsistent, as it operates in several markets around the world and can be affected by local or global events. Its share price closed 2.7% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Glencore, up 10.6p to 461.7p, Standard Chartered, up 16.2p to 732.2p, Phoenix Group, up 11p to 532.5p, Barclays, up 4.3p to 213.2p, and Land Securities, up 10.5p to 630p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were BAE Systems, down 48p to 1,272p, Beazley, down 21.5p to 686.5p, Anglo American, down 69.5p to 2,432.5p, 3i Group, down 80p to 2,986p, and easyJet, down 8.4p to 449.3p.