Ryanair records busiest ever month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ryanair records busiest ever month

By Press Association
Ryanair has recorded its busiest month in terms of passenger numbers (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Ryanair has recorded its busiest month in terms of passenger numbers (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Ryanair has recorded its busiest month in terms of passenger numbers.

The Dublin-based airline said 19.3 million passengers booked tickets for its flights in June.

That is up 10.9% from 17.4 million during the same month last year.

Another low-cost airline, Wizz Air, suffered a small decline in passenger numbers over the same period.

It said 5.3 million passengers held tickets for its flights last month, down 0.2% from June 2023.

The carrier said load factor – the proportion of seats filled – fell by 0.6 percentage points to 91.7%, which reflects “a focus on overall revenue management”.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) – which owns and operates Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands Airports – announced it has exceeded pre-pandemic annual passenger levels for the first time.

Some 61.3 million people travelled through its airports in the year to the end of March, compared with 54.0 million in 2022/23 and 59.6 million in 2019/20.

MAG said its operating profit for the most recent financial year was £240.1 million after “accounting for one-offs”, which is up from £28.6 million during the previous 12 months.

Chief executive Ken O’Toole said the increase in passenger numbers demonstrates “the vital role our airports play in connecting people and businesses to the world”.

He went on: “Our growing route networks are providing access to more than 200 destinations, and we are committed to giving passengers the best possible choice to help them shape their journeys to suit their needs.

“I am proud of the high levels of customer service we have been able to provide across this reporting period and thank all of our colleagues and partners for delivering that.

“MAG has also continued to play a leading role in supporting the transition to net zero carbon aviation by 2050, and that will continue in earnest in the year ahead.

“As an island trading nation, we know that aviation has a critical role to play in the UK’s economic future.

“Aviation creates high-quality jobs and enables global trade, investment and tourism, and we know that the UK’s economic sectors that will drive the most growth in the years ahead rely on global connectivity more than others.

“As the UK elects a new government, we look forward to working with them on an industrial strategy for the country that is underpinned by the sustainable growth of aviation.”