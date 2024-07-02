Shell pauses construction on major biofuels plant in Netherlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell pauses construction on major biofuels plant in Netherlands

By Press Association
Shell started work on its plant in the Netherlands in September 2021 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Shell is to pause building work on one of Europe’s largest biofuel plants following a slowdown in demand growth for the low-carbon fuelling method.

The site in Rotterdam in the Netherlands is due to produce 820,000 tonnes of biofuels per year when it is complete.

It is the latest low-carbon energy project to be shelved by an energy giant in recent times as firms increasingly pivot back towards their most lucrative operations – oil and gas – to boost profits.

Last week, BP said it would pause two biofuel projects in Germany and the US.

Wael Sawan, Shell’s chief executive since January 2023, has overseen a raft of rollbacks in such operations, scrapping parts of its hydrogen business and selling down stakes in several renewables projects.

The company’s share price has risen 12% this year.

Biofuels are typically made of plant waste or animal fats and are sometimes blended with traditional fuels like petrol or diesel to power planes, trains and cars.

Airlines have leaned heavily on jet biofuel, or sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), as a way to market flights as being low carbon.

Virgin Atlantic described a flight from Heathrow to New York last year as “the world’s first net zero transatlantic flight” while the UK’s Department for Transport, which helped fund the project, described it as “guilt-free flying”.

Shell started work on its plant in the Netherlands in September 2021 and it was meant to start producing sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel by 2025.

The July 2 announcement indicates that it is less confident about the biofuels market than before, citing “current market conditions” as the reason for pausing work on the Dutch site.

Shell said in a statement that “contractor numbers will reduce on site and activity will slow down, helping to control costs and optimise project sequencing”.

“Temporarily pausing on-site construction now will allow us to assess the most commercial way forward for the project,” said Huibert Vigeveno, a director in Shell’s downstream, renewables and energy solutions arm.

“We are committed to our target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, with low-carbon fuels as a key part of Shell’s strategy to help us and our customers profitably decarbonise,” added Mr Vigeveno.

“We will continue to use shareholder capital in a measured and disciplined way, delivering more value with less emissions.”