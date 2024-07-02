Hipgnosis founder quits amid plans to ‘spend time’ backing songwriters over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hipgnosis founder quits amid plans to ‘spend time’ backing songwriters over pay

By Press Association
The founder of Hipgnosis Songs Management has announced he is stepping down as its chairman (Aaron Chown/PA)
The founder of Hipgnosis Songs Management has announced he is stepping down as its chairman, as the former Beyonce and Sir Elton John manager said he wants to spend more time backing songwriters over fair pay.

Merck Mercuriadis will leave the business once the music catalogue it manages, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, has been taken over by new owners.

The music industry expert said it was the “right time” to step aside, six years since founding the firm.

Hipgnosis Songs Management (HSM) says it manages thousands of songs worth a total of about three billion US dollars (£2.4 billion) from artists including Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Neil Young and 50 Cent.

The company went through a rocky period over the past year amid widening financial losses and an increasingly tense relationship with the board of its songs fund.

But it last month agreed to a deal with US private equity firm Blackstone to buy Hipgnosis Songs Fund for £1.3 billion, which will see it taken off the London Stock Exchange.

Mr Mercuriadis said: “This is a timely opportunity for me to undertake a strategic shift of focus, and to spend more time advocating on behalf of songwriters to ensure that they are properly compensated for their work.”

He said the “time to act is now” amid new laws being discussed around the world and before the next royalties rates are set in the US.

Mr Mercuriadis previously managed artists including Guns N’ Roses, Sir Elton John and Beyonce, and set up Hipgnosis which an advisory board that included Nile Rodgers of Chic.

He added: “As Hipgnosis Songs Fund enters the next phase of its development, now is the right time to hand the reins to a trusted and highly capable team.

“I am excited about the company’s future and its ongoing success with the support of Blackstone.”