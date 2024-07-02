FTSE dips to two-month low amid European market woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE dips to two-month low amid European market woes

By Press Association
London stocks dropped on Tuesday (Yui Mok/PA)
London stocks dropped on Tuesday (Yui Mok/PA)

London’s top financial index closed at its lowest level for two months amid weakness across European trading.

Sainsbury’s was one drag on the FTSE 100 after the retailer was impacted by lower sales at its Argos business and general merchandise arm.

The FTSE 100 finished 45.56 points, or 0.56%, lower to end the day at 8,121.20.

Across the Channel, the main indexes on the continent dipped again despite bond prices steadying slightly as political uncertainty continued to unsettle the markets.

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG, said: “Despite the euro area inflation rate slowing to 2.5% year-on-year and the eurozone jobless rate holding steady at a record low of 6.4%, European stock indices continue to fall.

“A slightly higher-than-expected year-on-year core inflation reading of 2.9% and concerns regarding the second round of the French legislative elections on Sunday might be to blame.”

The Cac 40 in France ended 0.3% lower and the Dax index was down 0.75% at the close.

In the US, shares were shaky on the opening bell but then lifted higher in New York after robust vehicle delivery figures from Tesla.

Meanwhile, sterling recovered ground after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said that disinflation appears to have resumed.

The pound was up 0.2% at 1.267 US dollars and was up 0.23% at 1.181 euros.

Sainsbury's
Sainsbury’s shares were lower after a first quarter trading update (Matt Crossick/PA)

In company news, shares in Sainsbury’s fell after it revealed a slowdown in sales growth and poor early summer weather impacted its Argos and seasonal ranges.

The supermarket group said total grocery sales lifted 4.8% over the quarter to June 22, although this was the slowest seen for many quarters as food inflation eased back significantly.

Shares in the business finished 2.87% lower at 250.4p at the close.

Shell was in the green as the energy giant confirmed it will pause building work on one of Europe’s largest biofuel plants following a slowdown in demand growth for the low-carbon fuelling method.

The firm, which also benefited from an uptick in oil prices, said the move will help to “control costs”.

Shares in the group were 0.42% higher at 2,869.5p.

ShoeZone was on a weak footing on Tuesday after the high street chain sold fewer shoes than expected between April and June and warned over profits due to bad weather and high shipping costs.

It finished 11.48% lower at 135p after the second reduction to profit guidance in recent months.

Catering giant Compass was knocked by a warning from French rival Sodexo that sales will be lower than expected in the third quarter. It finished down 1.38% at 2,143p.

The price of oil moved slightly higher on the back of hopes of improving energy demand across Europe and Asia.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was up by 0.17% to 84.44 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were 3i Group, up 59p to 3,045p, Croda, up 60p to 3,959p, BP, up 6.2p to 484.7p, Persimmon, up 17.5p to 1,389.5p, and Glencore, up 4.55p to 466.25p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Beazley, down 36p to 650.5p, BT, down 4.15p to 137.15p, Sainsbury’s, down 7.4p to 250.4p, United Utilities, down 28p to 958.8p, and Standard Chartered, down 19.6p to 712.6p.