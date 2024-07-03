Topps Tiles sales fall again but market beginning to stabilise, says retailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Topps Tiles sales fall again but market beginning to stabilise, says retailer

By Press Association
Topps Tiles has seen a fall in trade amid rising inflation in the last year (Topps Tiles/PA)
Topps Tiles’ like-for-like sales fell 9.7% year on year in the third quarter as the retailer suggested it is seeing a small improvement in “challenging” market conditions.

The sales figure for the three months to June 29 was slightly lower than the 9.2% decline seen in the first half of the company’s financial year, but it said sales “stabilised” through the quarter.

“Market conditions have remained challenging overall, with subdued demand in the domestic repair, maintenance and improvement sector, especially for bigger ticket projects,” it said in a trading update.

Topps has seen trading ease back since enjoying record sales in its previous financial year as customers have tightened their belts due to high inflation and interest rates having been raised to their highest level since 2008.

Topps Tiles said the UK tile market is down between 10% and 15% compared with 2023.

Sales to trade customers continued to be more resilient than sales to homeowners, it said, while it continued to make “significant” gains in online sales.

Topss Tiles stores
Topps Tiles is hoping to expand into selling new products, such as laminate flooring, shower panels and ‘luxury vinyl tiles’ (Topps Tiles/PA)

The London-listed firm added that positive UK-wide data on inflation, wage growth and consumer spending in recent months “provides some confidence in a cyclical recovery and the group is well-positioned to benefit from this due to its growing market share”.

The headline inflation figure for the UK fell back to the Government’s target of 2% last month, according to the Office for National Statistics, in a sign that sharp price rises which have characterised the last two years are easing.

However, Topps said the recovery is “yet to feed through into our end markets” and that it will continue with a series of previously announced measures designed to boost sales, such as focusing on business-to-business trade and improving its website.

Other measures include launching a “modern trade app” and making that the default way many of its trade customers engage with the company, and improving clarity over pricing between the business and homeowner segments.

It is also hoping to expand into selling new products beyond its traditional porcelain and ceramic tiles, such as laminate flooring, shower panels and “luxury vinyl tiles”, as part of a bid to expand its addressable market from one worth an estimated £1.2 billion to £2.1 billion per year.