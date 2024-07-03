European markets lifted as investors hopeful of US interest rate cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European markets lifted as investors hopeful of US interest rate cuts

By Press Association
European financial markets were given a lift on Wednesday (Adam Davy/PA)
European financial markets were given a lift on Wednesday as fresh service sector data helped raise hopes that interest rate cuts are on the horizon in the US.

London’s FTSE 100 gained 49.92 points, or 0.61%, to close at 8,171.12, with airlines and miners among the biggest risers of the day.

Over in Paris, the Cac 40 closed 1.19% higher and in Frankfurt, the Dax was up 1.24%.

The stronger session came alongside new survey data showing that growth in the UK services sector slowed last month to the lowest level since November.

The survey from S&P Global is watched closely by Bank of England policymakers, who have repeatedly cautioned over inflationary pressures lingering in the sector.

And across the pond, a separate data release showed that the US services sector contracted for the first time since May 2020.

Further signs of activity cooling in the world’s largest economy could “stoke up expectations for a rate cut from the Federal Reserve”, said Mark Crouch, an analyst for eToro.

“Unless inflation heats up, the Fed could well be shaken out of its wait-and-see stance in the near future.”

It was nonetheless a mixed start to trading for top US indices, with the S&P 500 about 0.2% higher and Dow Jones 0.2% lower by the time European markets closed.

The pound jumped about 0.6% against the US dollar at 1.276, and rose 0.1% against the euro at 1.182.

In company news, Topps Tiles said its sales fell by a tenth in the latest quarter as it continued to see demand wane for home repairs and renovation projects.

The company said that improvements in the wider economy had given it some confidence in sales recovering, but that it was also taking steps to boost spending among its customers. Shares in Topps Tiles closed 2.7% lower.

Shares in Cairn Homes were given a boost after the company told investors it had a “very strong spring sales season” for first-time buyer homes, leading to a 66% surge in half-year revenues.

It also announced it was commencing a 45 million euro (£38 million) share buyback programme. Shares in Cairn Homes were 8% higher at the end of the day.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, up 9.05p to 173.35p, easyJet, up 18.7p to 462.9p, Fresnillo, up 22.5p to 574p, Barclays, up 7.4p to 218.15p, and Burberry, up 29.6p to 877.2p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, down 4.7p to 112.9p, 3i Group, down 37p to 3,008p, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, down 22p to 1,823p, B&M European, down 3.7p to 435.9p, and Shell, down 18.5p to 2,851p.