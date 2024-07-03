Spending on cars rising three times faster than for public transport fares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Spending on cars rising three times faster than for public transport fares

By Press Association
Spending on car purchases has risen three times faster than for public transport journeys, new figures show (Alamy/PA)
Spending on car purchases has risen three times faster than for public transport journeys, new figures show (Alamy/PA)

Spending on car purchases has risen three times faster than for public transport journeys, new figures show.

Some £57.4 billion was spent in the UK on new and used cars in 2023, up 6% on five years earlier, according to AA analysis of Office for National Statistics data.

Consumer spending on public transport – including rail, buses, taxis, air and water travel – was £60.9 billion last year, representing a 2% increase over the same period.

Running a car also accounted for a large chunk of the £78.6 billion spent on what is described as the operation of personal transport, with spending on fuel and lubricants up 20% since 2018 to £41.7 billion.

AA head of roads policy Jack Cousens claimed the figures highlight how vital motoring is for people in the UK, as well as the country’s finances.

He told the PA news agency: “These latest ONS figures underline the UK’s reliance on cars and the huge amounts of money they generate for the economy – not to mention VAT on that spending, and other tax.

“Cars are not just necessary but essential on so many levels.

“Even if a significant amount of car use was transformed into take-up of public transport, the impact on the economy and other income generation would be dramatic.

“Just think how much councils would lose if a high percentage of cars stopped turning up to their car parks or needing parking permits, and getting fined.

“The key question is whether what consumers spend on cars would translate into income for public transport and cover the cost of infrastructure investment to enable that.

“It seems that getting travelling consumers to fork out for their own transport and its maintenance, and then tax the heck out of them, is a pretty good deal for the public purse.”