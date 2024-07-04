London investment market is ‘tentatively’ improving, says Peel Hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London investment market is ‘tentatively’ improving, says Peel Hunt

By Press Association
Peel Hunt has pointed to signs of recovery for the City (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Peel Hunt has pointed to an uptick in investment activity in the UK markets and that its revenues are ahead of where they were at the same time last year.

The London-based investment bank said it had seen “some improvement in the macroeconomic backdrop” in recent months.

That has helped lead to “tentative signs of a pick-up in equity capital markets (ECM) activity,” it said in a July 4 trading update.

It said that, as a result, its own investment banking revenues for the first quarter of the financial year are ahead of where they were at the same point in 2023.

Peel Hunt said it has advised clients on “a number of [capital markets] transactions” during the three months to June 30.

That has included acting as global co-ordinator on two initial public offerings carried out on the London Stock Exchange.

One of them was the bumper flotation of computing firm Raspberry Pi, which skyrocketed in value after it started trading last month and was seen as a welcome victory for the UK market.

Peel Hunt said it is also “encouraged by an increase in activity in both our execution services and institutional trading businesses”.

It said: “Consequently, revenues for Q1 FY25 (three months to June 30) are ahead of the equivalent prior year period and in line with market expectations.”

The statement chimes with what has been seen as a positive start to the year for London markets, with the FTSE 100 having gained as much as 9% since January, before falling back to about 6% up for the year as of July 4.

Meanwhile, the broader economy has shown signs of a comeback, with inflation falling back below the Bank of England’s 2% target and gross domestic product growing in the first quarter, ending a short recession at the end of 2023.

Peel Hunt’s trading update comes after a disappointing set of results last year in which it sank to its second consecutive pre-tax loss.

Last month, chief executive Steven Fine said: “We are seeing tentative signs that a recovery from the lows of the last two years is under way.”