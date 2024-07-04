Barclays sells German consumer arm in bid to ‘simplify’ business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Barclays sells German consumer arm in bid to ‘simplify’ business

By Press Association
The bank did not reveal how much the deal was worth (Alamy/PA)
The bank did not reveal how much the deal was worth (Alamy/PA)

Barclays has agreed to sell its German consumer finance arm to an Austrian bank as part of the high street lender’s latest efforts to simplify how the business is run.

The deal will see its Hamburg-based division offloaded to a subsidiary of BAWAG Group, a commercial banking group with customers across Europe and the US.

Barclays’ consumer bank – which offers credit cards, loans and savings to customers in Germany and Austria, and employs about 700 staff – has assets totalling 4.7 billion euros (£4 billion).

Barclays did not reveal the price of the deal, but said it would get a “small premium” to the value of its net assets.

Barclays energy policy
Barclays wants to strip out £2 billion in costs in the coming years (Ian West/PA)

It is also expected to release about four billion euros (£3.4 billion) of risk-weighted assets – meaning the amount of capital a bank must keep in reserve to account for unexpected losses.

The sale follows Barclays unveiling sweeping plans to strip out about £2 billion in costs in the coming years and home in on five key divisions going forward.

It announced the structural shake-up earlier this year as part of efforts to improve its financial performance, simplify the business, and return more money to investors.

The lender also wants to cut costs so that it spends less money on running the business compared to how much cash it generates.

Francesco Ceccato, the chief executive of Barclays Europe, said the German sale “aligns with our ambition to simplify Barclays” and will allow the European group to “focus on its corporate and investment banking and private banking businesses”.

People protesting against Barclays' sponsorship of the Wimbledon Championships
Barclays has faced pressure from activist groups over its sponsorship of the Wimbledon Championships (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

BAWAG said it was “excited” about the purchase and was expecting it to boost its profits by at least 100 million euros (£85 million) in 2027.

Meanwhile, Barclays has been facing some pressure from activist groups over its sponsorship of the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament.

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the event on Monday to demonstrate over the bank’s alleged ties to defence companies involved in the Gaza conflict.

Barclays suspended its sponsorship of Live Nation festivals last month, after bands pulled out of events as part of a pro-Palestine boycott.

The bank has previously addressed the criticism and said it provided financial services to nine defence companies supplying Israel but did not directly invest in such firms.