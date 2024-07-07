Around 80% of farmers pressurised into new revenues amid tough conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Around 80% of farmers pressurised into new revenues amid tough conditions

By Press Association
A report has said 80% of farmers have felt pressurised to diversify for more income (David Cheskin/PA)
A report has said 80% of farmers have felt pressurised to diversify for more income (David Cheskin/PA)

Around 80% of farmers have said that tough market conditions have pressurised them into considering alternative revenue streams, according to new research.

Farmers across the UK have sought to diversify from traditional arable, diary or livestock farming to use their land in different ways to boost their income.

Research commissioned by Investec Wealth and Investment and The Game Fair highlighted the continued challenges facing those working in the agricultural sector.

Interviews of 100 freehold farmers found that all surveyed are trying farming alternatives in order to boost their incomes.

This included 80 of the farmers, who said they have felt pressured into diversifying due to current market dynamics in the agricultural sector.

Farms have been impacted by higher cost inflation, pressure from retailers and other clients to keep prices low and labour shortages in recent years.

Over half of farmers, 54%, said their farm’s income increased over the past two years because of other income streams.

Scott Jones, divisional director for southern offices at Investec Wealth & Investment, said: “The pressure of rising costs on their balance sheets is just one of several challenging external factors facing farmers at the moment.

“While this is resulting in some having to increase their debt levels, our survey shows that a large majority are making the most of the government subsidies and grants that are available to them.

“It’s also very positive to see farmers getting the help they might need to access these, in order to benefit from the support, they provide.”

Two-thirds of farmers said they were increasing biodiversity through increased tree planting or carbon capture.

Other popular new revenue streams included appearing at farmers markets or opening up to the tourism industry, such as with holiday cottages or glamping facilities.

Mr Jones said: “Many feel that they are being led to these new enterprises because of the current market dynamics, but that they are also proving to be economically attractive.

“There doesn’t appear to be a one-size-fits-all approach to diversification with farmers showing their entrepreneurial spirit to try out a whole host of new ways to use their land, from carbon capture to glamping, making new products or even contract farming with local supply chains.”

James Gower, managing director of The Game Fair, said: “The findings from the research highlight key factors affecting the farming community which is an important part of the future of our countryside.

“Our partnership with Investec Wealth & Investment is at the heart of our drive to create the perfect opportunity at The Game Fair for farmers to come together to share values, discuss the latest topics and find solutions to the challenges they face.”