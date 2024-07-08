Superdrug sees profits jump on loyalty card deals and new shop launches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Superdrug sees profits jump on loyalty card deals and new shop launches

By Press Association
Superdrug has posted a 43% surge in pre-tax profits for the year to December 30 2023 (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Superdrug has posted a 43% surge in pre-tax profits for the year to December 30 2023 (Belinda Jiao/PA)

High street health and beauty chain Superdrug has notched up a surge in annual profits after opening a raft of stores and as loyalty card deals helped boost sales.

In its latest set of accounts, the group posted a 43% surge in pre-tax profits to £111.6 million for the year to December 30 2023 as sales jumped by 11.8%.

It saw strong retail sales growth – up 12.5% – after opening another 14 sites over the year, focusing on retail parks, as well as larger shops such as in Manchester’s Trafford Centre, Brent Cross Shopping Centre in London and Braehead in Glasgow.

The chain also gave 45 stores a revamp over the year, including new shop fronts, layouts and upgraded store wifi.

Superdrug said strong demand for own-brand products helped drive the strong performance, with customers flocking to snap up its Optimum Collagen Night Cream, which sold out twice, while the chain’s Studio London cosmetic range also proved a hit with shoppers.

The group said it cut prices of some of its ranges to help shoppers amid the cost-of-living crisis, such as its Solait sun protection products, while also rolling out extra loyalty card price reductions to its Health & Beautycard members.

It saw loyalty card membership jump to 18.1 million at the end of last year, with more than 60% of total sales now made through members.

Peter Macnab, chief executive of Superdrug, said: “As inflation continued to put pressure on households, at Superdrug we’ve invested heavily to keep our prices competitive and help families keep costs down.”

But the group flagged a cautious outlook for consumer spending and the wider retail sector this year.

It said: “The directors expect that the UK retail environment will remain challenging and strongly competitive in 2024, with a heavy focus on price.

“Consumer sentiment remains subdued as inflationary pressures and high interest rates continue to impact disposable income, whilst at the same time businesses are seeing significant increases in their cost base driven by large increases in wage costs and business rates.

“However with the right retail proposition and customer service there is potential solid growth and returns to be achieved.”